عربي | كوردى


The Ministry of Immigration: Tomorrow, the grant of one million and 500 thousand Iraqi dinars to about 10,000 families returning to their areas

The Ministry of Immigration: Tomorrow, the grant of one million and 500 thousand Iraqi dinars to about 10,000 families returning to their areas
2019/11/02 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW