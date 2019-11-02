Syrian Kurdish leader lambasts Trump for praising Turkish ceasefire deal

2019/11/02 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top Syrian Kurdish official has criticized US President Donald Trump on Saturday for praising a US-Turkish ceasefire agreement, suggesting that attacks by Turkish-backed groups in northern Syria continue.
“Contrary to reality and the ongoing events in the region, especially in northern and eastern Syria, Mr. Donald Trump talks about the success of the agreement on a ceasefire in northern Syria following the Turkish state’s attacks on our people in their safe areas and villages,” said Aldar Xelil, the head of the Diplomatic Relations Office for the Movement for a Democratic Society (TEV-DEM), in a public statement.
“The fact that this approach is in contradiction of reality and far from the ignored facts, is a denial of responsibility for what has been declared to protect the people of the region from the danger and annihilation of the Turkish state.”
The US brokered a ceasefire agreement with Turkey on Oct. 17. On Friday, Trump told reporters in the White House that the ceasefire in northern Syria has held “very nicely,” Reuters reported. He also said he had a very good relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey and Russia agreed in a separate agreement made last week for the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the border. Turkish and Russian forces started joint patrols on Friday.
“Let them do the border. We don’t want to do that,” Trump added. “I like the oil, we are keeping the oil and we are working with the Kurds and we are frankly working with Turkey.”
But the Syrian Kurdish leader disagreed with the US president Trump’s assessment.
“Turkey’s mercenaries are still continuing their attacks on our areas, civilians are still their target, and the burning and looting of houses is still ongoing - they also strive to empty the area from their inhabitants and to accommodate the families of mercenaries there, which must be followed closely by the sponsors [of the agreement] to stop the hostilities,” Xelil said.
