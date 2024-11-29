NGM suggests new power-sharing and governance proposal

2024-11-29 18:00:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the New Generation Movement (Al-JeelAl-Jadeed- NGM) submitted a new proposal to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan(PUK) aimed at power-sharing among political parties.

In a press conference in Sulaymaniyah, the head of the NGM delegationfor forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Rebwar Awrahman, statedthat "the proposal suggests dividing executive positions based on theprinciple of sharing senior posts between two parties, where one party assumesthe position of Prime Minister while relinquishing the remaining posts to theother party."

The proposal advocates for a comprehensive reform agendathat includes launching a campaign to improve the grades and conditions ofgovernment employees, initiating administrative restructuring, abolishing taxesand fees imposed on citizens, and implementing additional measures to enhancethe governance system.

Awrahman also noted that the proposal was officiallypresented to the PUK and that the movement awaits a response after thoroughstudy by the union.

He pointed out that “the NGM is currently not discussing anyalternative projects for government formation.”