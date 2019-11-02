Turkish Airstrikes Target Kurdistan’s Mount Qandil

2019/11/02 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Turkish warplanes once again on Friday carried out multiple airstrikes allegedly against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Mount Qandil of Kurdistan Region.
A local source told BasNews that the Friday strikes were mainly focused on the vicinity of the villages of Enze and Bardkoran in Pishdar region of Sulaymaniyah province.
No casualties or material damages were reported.
Turkish airstrikes against the positions of the PKK inside the territories of Kurdistan Region come on a daily basis with a significant increase since early this year.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has repeatedly been calling on both Turkey and PKK to avoid using its territories as their battleground, which poses a serious threat to the civilians.
