Baghdad Urges Foreign Countries to Avoid Interference in Iraq’s Affairs

2019/11/02 | 23:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- While deadly protests continue on Baghdad streets for over a month, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday asked foreign countries not to interfere in country’s affairs through their statements on the protests.
Following a fast increase in the death toll of the protests in Iraq, several countries and international organizations condemned the Iraqi security forces’ violent response to the “legitimate rights” of the people.
The ministry said in a statement that all the countries and NGOs should respect Iraq’s sovereignty and avoid interference in its affairs.
It did not specifically criticize any country.
The violent protests in Iraq which started earlier in October have so far left over 250 people killed with thousands injured.
Protestors are calling for improved public services, more jobs, and concrete measures to eradicate corruption.
