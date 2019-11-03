MP: Iraqi officials send their families, amid raging protests

2019/11/03 | 01:35
A number of senior Iraqi officials are reportedly sending their families out of the country in fear of further deterioration of the situation amid growing protests in Baghdad, an MP claimed.
In a press release on Saturday, MP Hoshyar Abdullah said senior Iraqi officials are convinced that “their boat is about to sink”.
Moreover, Abdullah described the protests as a “national uprising” which has scared the Iraqi officials. “Therefore they have moved their families somewhere else.”
Violent protests in Baghdad and southern provinces of Iraq have left over 250 people killed with thousands more injured and arrests since early October when people took to the streets to call for jobs and better public services with measures to fight corruption.
