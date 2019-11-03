Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqi Officials Send Their Families Abroad as Protests are Raging: MP

Iraqi Officials Send Their Families Abroad as Protests are Raging: MP

2019/11/03



A member of the Iraqi parliament claimed that a number of senior Iraqi officials are sending their families out of the country in fear of further deterioration of the situation while protests further grow in capital Baghdad.Violent protests in Baghdad and southern provinces of Iraq have left over 250 people killed with thousands more injured and arrests since early October when people took to the streets to call for jobs and better public services with measures to fight corruption.MP Hoshyar Abdullah wrote in a press release on Saturday that senior Iraqi officials are convinced that “their boat is about to sink”.The lawmaker described the protests as a “national uprising” which has scared the Iraqi officials. “Therefore they have moved their families somewhere else,” the MP said.











