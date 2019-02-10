Yemeni conjoined twins die in Sanaa

2019/02/10 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Newborn Yemeni conjoined twins whose plight sparked a plea for urgent medical treatment overseas died in Sanaa Saturday, the Houthis said.Abdelkhaleq and Abdelrahim were born outside Sanaa around two weeks ago and shared a kidney and a pair of legs but had separate hearts and lungs.The head of paediatrics at Sanaa’s Al-Thawra hospital, Dr. Faisal Al-Babili, said his department lacked the facilities to treat or separate the newborn boys and appealed on Wednesday for help from abroad.Late on Wednesday, the head of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, said he had a team that was prepared to treat them.Health services have collapsed as the conflict has ground on and most hospitals are not equipped to provide specialist treatment for rare conditions.Bringing patients out for treatment poses enormous logistical challenges.The government accuses the Houthis of smuggling arms through the airport and Hodeida.
