Kurdistan's KDP, PUK hold first talks after parliamentary elections

2024-11-30 13:15:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region's two main politicalparties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union ofKurdistan (PUK) convened their first official meeting in Al-Sulaymaniyah todiscuss the formation of a new government following the parliamentaryelections.

The meeting comes after Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani issued aregional decree inviting political parties that won seats in the Octoberelections to attend the inaugural session of the parliament, scheduled for Dec.2.

A source told Shafaq News that the two parties' leaders are meeting atthe PUK's political bureau in Al-Sulaymaniyah to deliberate on the newgovernment structure.

The parliamentary elections, last October, resulted in the KDP securing39 seats, maintaining its position as the leading party, while the PUK camesecond with 23 seats. The New Generation Movement followed with 15 seats, theKurdistan Islamic Union secured seven, and the "Mawqif" group claimedfour. The Justice Group earned three seats, the People's Front two, and boththe Change Movement and the Kurdistan Alliance secured one seat each.