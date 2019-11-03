Home › kurdistan 24 › Over 14,000 Syrian refugees arrived in Kurdistan Region since October: KRG

2019/11/03 | 11:30



The KRG cabinet met last week to approve the establishment of a permanent humanitarian emergency response fund to deal with the thousands of refugees crossing into the region.



The Council of Ministers approved Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed’s proposal for a plan to receive, house, and provide for the needs of those arriving.



A day earlier, the governor of the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province called on the United Nations, local, and international organizations to provide refugees with the necessary aid as winter approaches.



The current camps in the Kurdistan Region were built as a rapid response to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugee crisis emanating from the rise of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.



