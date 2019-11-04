Sadr Visits Iran, Second Time in a Week

2019/11/04 | 00:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has paid a visit to Iran for the second time in a week, reports said on Sunday.Reports said that Sadr travelled to Iran on Saturday night, with Iranian media outlets confirming that the Iraqi Shia leader was heading to the Shia holy city of Qom through capital Tehran.Sadr paid another visit to neighboring Iran last week, and he joined the Iraqi protesters in Najaf when he returned to Iraq.The visits come while protests against the government have been ongoing in capital Baghdad and other provinces since early October, according to Basnews.
Iraqi powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has paid a visit to Iran for the second time in a week, reports said on Sunday.Reports said that Sadr travelled to Iran on Saturday night, with Iranian media outlets confirming that the Iraqi Shia leader was heading to the Shia holy city of Qom through capital Tehran.Sadr paid another visit to neighboring Iran last week, and he joined the Iraqi protesters in Najaf when he returned to Iraq.The visits come while protests against the government have been ongoing in capital Baghdad and other provinces since early October, according to Basnews.