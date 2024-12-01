Iraq second largest oil exporter to US: EIA

2024-12-01 09:40:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that Iraq has become the second largest oil exporter to the United States, surpassing Mexico and Saudi Arabia over the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from eight major countries amounted to 5.657 million bpd, down by 1.80 million bpd from the previous week, which was 6.737 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 277,000 bpd last week, an increase of 40,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 237,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 4.081 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Venezuela with 267,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 248,000 bpd, and Brazil with 227,000 bpd. Mexico, Nigeria, Colombia, and Ecuador closely trailed with 151,000 bpd, 146,000 bpd, 142,000 bpd, 118,000 bpd respectively."