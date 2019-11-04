عربي | كوردى


PM meets a delegation from US House of Representatives

PM meets a delegation from US House of Representatives
2019/11/04 | 02:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BAGHDAD



PM Adel Abdul Mahdi met a delegation from the United States House of Representatives headed by the head of the Armed forces committee Adam Smith to discuss bilateral relations and the reforms of the governments to respond to the demands of the protests.











All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW