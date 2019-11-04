Home › INA › PM meets a delegation from US House of Representatives

PM meets a delegation from US House of Representatives

2019/11/04



INA – BAGHDAD







PM Adel Abdul Mahdi met a delegation from the United States House of Representatives headed by the head of the Armed forces committee Adam Smith to discuss bilateral relations and the reforms of the governments to respond to the demands of the protests.























