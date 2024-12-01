Kurdish President honors Al-Zalmi’s women’s rights contributions, vows to keep Kurdistan a “haven for tolerance”

2024-12-01 11:55:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani participated in the Islamic Thought Forumheld in cooperation with the Mustafa Al-Zalmi Cultural Organization in Erbil,the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The forum began with the presence ofa delegation from Al-Azhar and a prominent gathering of political, religious,social, and academic figures.

In his speech, President Barzanipraised Kurdish scholar, Islamic thinker, and legal expert Dr. Mustafa Al-Zalmifor his efforts in addressing societal issues, particularly women’s rights, andcombating violence against them. He specifically highlighted Al-Zalmi’s role indenouncing female genital mutilation (FGM), which had been widespread in partsof the Region.

“The late Al-Zalmi was not only ascholar and thinker but also a symbol of reform and renewal in Islamic thought,successfully harmonizing religious values with modern needs…He believed thatIslam is not an obstacle to progress but a driving force for development andrenewal, as a religion of tolerance and justice that rejects oppression anddiscrimination,” Barzani stated.

"I have read Dr. Al-Zalmi’swritings and realized that achieving our goals would not be possible withouthis presence and support,” he added.

Moreover, the president highlightedAl-Zalmi's significant influence on Personal Status Law, stating, “He created anew intellectual framework based on a humane understanding of Islam, leavingthe Kurdistan community forever grateful for his contributions.”

Barzani emphasized that the Islamicthinker viewed empowering women not just as a human rights issue but as “essentialto building a strong society,” affirming, "In the Kurdistan Region, weremain committed to the path laid by Dr. Al-Zalmi."

"We will promote socialjustice, protect human rights, and ensure Kurdistan remains a haven fortolerance and coexistence,” he concluded.