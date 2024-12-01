CBI auctions +$285 million on Sunday

2024-12-01 15:01:18 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollarsurpassed $285 million in the currency auction on Sunday.

According to an official statement by the Bank, the CBI sold $285,603,220during today's auction.

The Bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQDper dollar for documentary credits, international settlements of electroniccards, and foreign transfers, while the rate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar forcash transactions.

Most dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad inthe form of transfers and credits, amounting to $280,503,220, representing a 98%increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $5,100,000.

One Bank purchased cash dollars, while 13 fulfilled requests to bolsterbalances abroad.

The total number of exchange and brokerage companies participating inthe auction was eight companies.