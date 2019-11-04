Home › Iraq News › Iraq: Protesters continue to block roads to key port, demand end to foreign meddling

2019/11/04 | 03:30 (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Security forces killed a protester and wounded 91 others in Baghdad on Saturday, security and medical sources said to Reuters, as tens of thousands of Iraqis gathered in mass anti-government protests in the capital and blocked roads leading to a major port.Protesters have been congregating in the capital’s central Tahrir Square for weeks, demanding the fall of the political elite in the biggest wave of mass demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.Protests have accelerated dramatically in recent days, drawing huge crowds from across sectarian and ethnic divides.They have been comparatively peaceful by day, becoming more violent after dark as police use tear gas and rubber bullets to battle self-proclaimed “revolutionary” youths. More than 250 people were killed in October.Read: Pace of Iraqi protests continues, death toll rises