US Ambassador praises Leader Barzani's historic visit to Baghdad for bridging gaps

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski,described Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani's recent visit to Baghdad as “asignificant step in bridging political divides.”

According to his office, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party metwith Romanowski, who congratulated him on the “successful parliamentaryelections in the Kurdistan Region.”

“The US Ambassador also hailed the scheduled first session of theKurdistan Parliament [on December, 2] as an important milestone.”

Moreover, she expressed hope that discussions among Kurdish politicalparties would lead to an agreement and the formation of the 10th Cabinet of theKurdistan Regional Government.

Regarding July’s visit of Barzani to Baghdad, the first in six years,Romanowski said it “had helped bring together political factions and strengthenties between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq's federal government.”

In turn, the KDP leader acknowledged “the positive progress inUS-Kurdistan and US-Iraq relations,” stressing the importance of continuing andexpanding cooperation.

“The meeting also touched on the current political situation, regionaldevelopments, and the growing threat of terrorism, as well as measures tosafeguard peace and stability in Iraq and the broader region,” according to thestatement.