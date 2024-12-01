PM Barzani and outgoing US ambassador discuss key regional issues in farewell meeting

2024-12-01 20:55:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Sunday, The Kurdish PM, Masrour Barzani, receivedthe outgoing US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, to mark the conclusion ofher tenure.

PM Barzani said in a statement that at the beginning of themeeting, he thanked the US ambassador for her efforts in consolidatingbilateral relations.

The statement added, “They discussed the budget and theconstitutional and financial rights of the Kurdistan Region. The Prime Ministerreiterated that the Kurdistan Region has fulfilled all of its constitutionalobligations, and the federal government must provide the financial entitlementsof the people of Kurdistan without delay or deductions.”

The two sides agreed on the need to expedite the formationof a new unified and strong government after the first session of the 6thsession of the Kurdistan Parliament, the statement continued.

The statement also highlighted the importance of resuming theexport of Kurdistan Region’s oil as soon as possible.

For her part, the US ambassador expressed her gratitude tothe Kurdistan Regional Government and reiterated her country's keenness tostrengthen relations with the region, the statement concluded.