Iraqi PM calls for end to protests, citing damage to economy

Iraqi PM calls for end to protests, citing damage to economy

2019/11/04 | 10:15



In a statement his press office published on Sunday, Abdul Mahdi said the violent protests across Iraq have “shaken the political system” and achieved their purpose. He also said the demonstrations should end so that Iraq can resume its trade and economic activities.



Since Wednesday, Demonstrators have used tires, stones, and metals to block the main entrance to Iraq’s main Gulf port, Umm Qasr.



Umm Qasr receives imports of grain, vegetable oils, and sugar shipments and is one of the most significant ports in Iraq.



“Threatening the oil interests and blocking roads leading to Iraq’s ports is causing big losses exceeding billions of dollars,” Iraq’s prime minister said on Sunday.



The statement comes amid widespread demonstrations in Iraq’s central and southern provinces that have resulted in the deaths of upwards of 250 people and thousands of injuries.



The demonstrators are calling for radical change in Iraq’s political system, which they say fails to address their needs, but, rather, serves the interests of a small governing elite.



