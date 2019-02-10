Erbil with back-to-back wins in Iraqi Premier League after 1-0 victory

2019/02/10 | 17:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Sports Club made it back-to-back wins in the Iraqi Premier League after they defeated Al-Karkh 1-0 at the Al-Karkh Stadium on Sunday.
A first-half goal from Mohammed Khalid Jaffal was enough to give the Kurdish side all three points.
Erbil remains in the top half of the Iraqi Premier League table, in ninth place with 22 points (6W-4D-6L).
Their next match is away to Al-Bahri on Feb. 14. The Iraqi side has only won two games all season, and are currently in 17th place with 12 points (2W-6D-8L).
One of the league’s most successful football clubs, Erbil withdrew from Iraq’s Premier League during the 2016-17 season due to financial issues.
They have been crowned Iraqi Premier League champions four times, most recently in the 2011-12 season where they only lost one match.
Erbil is also the first club from the Iraqi league to qualify for continental club tournaments. In 2008, they qualified for the Asian Champions League but failed to progress from the group stage.
However, in Asia’s second-tier continental tournament, the AFC Cup, Erbil have finished runners-up on two occasions, in 2012 and 2014.
