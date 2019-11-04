Home › kurdistan 24 › Turkey warns it will repatriate over 1,200 foreign ISIS detainees

2019/11/04 | 15:30



According to Soylu, Turkey currently has around 1,200 foreign Islamic State members in its prisons, including relatives of the suspects.



“Those in the prisons are all foreign terrorist fighters, and there are also foreign terrorist fighters in the repatriation centers,” the Turkish interior minister said, according to Anadolu Agency.



“We are not a hotel” for any country’s Islamic State members, he added.



Meanwhile, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Turkey is “ready to work together with the countries of origin and international organization for the rehabilitation of spouses and children who have not been involved in crimes committed by foreign terrorist fighters affiliated with [ISIS].”



On Oct. 28, authorities in Turkey said they detained 20 foreign nationals with suspected ties to the Islamic State.



