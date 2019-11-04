All-female village in Syria evacuated after ongoing Turkish attacks

2019/11/04 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Before Turkey’s military operation on Oct. 9, the women of the village were doing their own ecological farming and got free education for their children. It also had its own female academy to educate the women living in the village about women’s rights.
Many international outlets covered life in the village in the past, such as the Independent, The Guardian, and Channel 4 news.
The village was set up by local women’s groups and international volunteers a few years ago to create a space for women to escape family-orientated roles and patriarchal society.
According to the Independent, it was also set up to support impoverished widows who lost their husbands in the fight against the so-called Islamic State.
In a voice message Kurdistan 24 received, Nujin, a foreign female volunteer from Jinwar, said that nobody wanted to leave the village.
“It was a very hard moment and made us all very sad. Jinwar is part of the achievement of women in this region and part of the female revolution that has been realized by so many women here last year.”
She added that the inhabitants of Jinwar are “now in another village, where there are refugees from Serekaniye, Zarkan, and other places.”
“There is a lot of support from the people to deal with this situation,” Nujin said.
“Almost every family lost mothers, families, children in the struggle against ISIS, and for everyone, it’s a big pain how achievements of this struggle are attacked right now.”
Although the villagers were displaced, the children of Jinwar are returning to school in the villages they fled too.
“This is part of the resistance we can say because the Turkish warfare aims to create fear to destroy people’s organization of daily life.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
