Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - 29 October 2019

2019/11/04 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Organization for Migration
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
Summary
Due to the latest military operations in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor potential population flow coming through pre-selected border points Fishkhabour and Ibrahim Al Khalil in Dahuk Al Fao and Rabi’a in Ninewa and nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages in Ninewa Only people being displaced by the conflict are reported in this update and usual border activities and crossings are not covered This information is collected by IOM staff specifically posted at the relevant border points to meet with the displaced population Age, gender, and area of origin data is gathered from heads of household during registration for transportation.
273 individuals have crossed through the informal points nearby Sahela village on 29 October This brings the total of individuals having crossed these points since 14 October to 12,511 individuals
All arrivals were transported to Bardarash Camp by bus
