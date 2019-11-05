عربي | كوردى


Iraqi army says violent protest could lead to collapse of Al-Jumhouriya Bridge

2019/11/05 | 03:25
The Iraqi army has warned against a possible collapse of Al-Jomhouriya Bridge in the capital Baghdad due to the violent anti-government protests, which have been ongoing since early October.

In remarks, Maj. Gen. Abdul Karim Khalaf, the army spokesperson, said "burning and destroying the bridge's rubber joints caused a defect in the bridge." He added that this "may lead to the collapse of the bridge."

The Al-Jomhouriya Bridge links Tahrir Square with the fortified Green Zone where the governmental offices and foreign diplomatic buildings are located.





