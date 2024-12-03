Iraq News Now

Gold prices climb in Baghdad, steady in Erbil
2024-12-03 11:45:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices increasedin Baghdad and remained stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency,gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 553,000 IQDper mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf,Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 549,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was523,000 IQD, with a buying price of 519,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulfgold in jewelry stores ranged between 555,000 and 565,000 IQD, while Iraqi goldsold for between 525,000 and 535,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 650,000 IQDper mithqal, 21-carat gold at 570,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 488,000 IQD.

