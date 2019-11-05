Home › INA › General Manager of Ports Company to INA: The stop of the port will lead to high prices in the markets

General Manager of Ports Company to INA: The stop of the port will lead to high prices in the markets

2019/11/05



Baghdad - INA







Safaa Abdel Hussein General Manager of Ports Company, said on Monday that the suspension of the port will lead to high prices in the markets, as well as direct losses to ports because they are operating according to the imports achieved.







I send a message to the protesters in front of the port of Umm Qasr that the port is for all Iraqis and not only for the government, and that the country's economy is directly linked to it , Abdul Hussein told the Iraqi News Agency .







Abdul Hussein stressed that stopping the port will cause direct losses to ports, because they operate in accordance with the imports achieved, in addition to indirect losses incurred by the state budget through customs duties and taxes, adding that the losses also include traders, importers, the people of Umm Qasr and workers in ports for adoption Directly on the work of the port, this will lead to high prices in the markets.



















