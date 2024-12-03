Iraq’s Central Bank signs cooperation agreement with Frankfurt School

2024-12-03 12:45:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced, on Tuesday, thesigning of a cooperation memorandum with the Frankfurt School of Finance &Management.

According to a statement from the bank, the memorandum “will facilitatetraining for Central Bank staff in various specializations and assist them inobtaining internationally recognized professional certifications.”

The Central Bank of Iraq becomes the first Iraqi institution to sign acooperation agreement with the Frankfurt School.

The Iraqi Banks Association clarified that the agreement is part of theFFM project, which is organized by GIZ and funded by the EU and the German government.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Hashimy, the deputy executivedirector of the Iraqi Private Banks League, and Dr. Fatima Dirkes, VicePresident of Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, with the presence ofNizar Rafie, the Director of Development and Training at the Central Bank ofIraq.

Al-Hashimi considered the agreement “a new beginning for cooperationbetween Iraq's banking sector and Germany,” stating that it will contribute tothe exchange of expertise and knowledge.

He added that the agreement includes organizing joint training coursesin both Iraq and Germany across various banking fields, which willsignificantly benefit Iraq's banking sector by enhancing skills andcapabilities.

Dirkes also stressed the importance of collaboration in fosteringknowledge and experience exchange between the two countries, noting that theagreement represents “a promising step toward a fruitful partnership.”