President Barzani reiterates Kurdistan’s strong relations with Italy

2024-12-03 13:50:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, welcomed,on Tuesday, Niccolò Fontana, the newly appointed Italian Ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, Barzani congratulatedFontana on his new role and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment tosupporting him in his diplomatic mission.

Barzani also “emphasized the commitment of the Kurdistan Region to supportingAmbassador Fontana in his endeavors, while also reiterating Kurdistan’s strongand ongoing relations with the Italian Republic.”

Ambassador Fontana thanked President Barzani for his support and “underscoredItaly's appreciation for its relationship with both Iraq and the KurdistanRegion. He also expressed his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations invarious areas of mutual interest.”

The meeting also included discussions on recent developments in theMiddle East, the recent Kurdistan Parliament elections, and the ongoingsituation in Syria.