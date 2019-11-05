PM Barzani, British delegation talks trade, economy in Erbil meeting

2019/11/05 | 08:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- “Baroness Nicholson expressed the UK’s support for the Kurdistan Regional Government’s plans to diversify its economy and expand its sources of revenue, especially through the new government’s focus on transforming the agriculture and industry sectors.”
Earlier in the day, the Kurdish prime minister met with a US House of Representatives delegation, headed by congressman Adam Smith, to discuss ties between Erbil and Washington as well as recent developments in the area.
Read More: Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets with US Congress delegation
They “discussed how to work together with the Kurds in resolving a lot of tensions in Iraq and Syria,” Representative Adam Smith (D, Washington) said during a press conference following the meeting. “The big point is we are strong allies, and we will continue to be strong allies,” he affirmed.
Smith added that “the United States Congress did not stand with Trump’s decision to retreat from Syria as we are standing with the Kurds,” in reference to a decision last month by US President Donald Trump to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria and allowing Turkey to launch an incursion in the area against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
Earlier in the day, the Kurdish prime minister met with a US House of Representatives delegation, headed by congressman Adam Smith, to discuss ties between Erbil and Washington as well as recent developments in the area.
Read More: Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets with US Congress delegation
They “discussed how to work together with the Kurds in resolving a lot of tensions in Iraq and Syria,” Representative Adam Smith (D, Washington) said during a press conference following the meeting. “The big point is we are strong allies, and we will continue to be strong allies,” he affirmed.
Smith added that “the United States Congress did not stand with Trump’s decision to retreat from Syria as we are standing with the Kurds,” in reference to a decision last month by US President Donald Trump to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria and allowing Turkey to launch an incursion in the area against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany