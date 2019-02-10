Cardi B goes for first Grammy win; Ariana Grande, Drake among no-shows

2019/02/10 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
R&B singer Alicia Keys hosts a female-flavored Grammy
Awards show on Sunday featuring performances by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Miley
Cyrus, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton, but which risks being overshadowed by the
absence of some of music's most influential stars.The live ceremony in Los Angeles could see Cardi B take home
her first ever Grammy and potentially become the first rapper since 2004 to win
the coveted album of the year award for her "Invasion of Privacy."Yet Sunday's show, billed as music's biggest night, is going
ahead without leading nominees Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Childish Gambino, the
alter ego of actor Donald Glover.Their absence is seen as a snub by the three rappers for an
awards show that has shut hip-hop artists out of its top prizes for a decade,
despite rap's dominance as the biggest music genre in the United States.Only two albums by hip-hop artists have ever won the album
of the year Grammy - Lauryn Hill's "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill"
in 1999, and Outkast's "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" in 2004.Rappers Post Malone ("Beerbongs & Bentleys")
and the absent Drake's best-seller "Scorpion" are also vying for the
top prize. Janelle Monae's "Dirty Computer," country singer Kacey
Musgraves' "Golden Hour," eclectic musician Brandi Carlile's "By
The Way, I Forgive You," newcomer H.E.R's self-titled "H.E.R.",
and the soundtrack album to superhero movie "Black Panther," which
was produced by Lamar, round out the contenders for best album.Grammy organizers this year expanded the top four categories
- album, record, song of the year, and best new artist - to eight nominees from
five in a bid to diversify the contest.But the larger field makes predicting a winner harder than
usual."I don't think you can say anyone is a
front-runner," said Melinda Newman, West Coast editor of Billboard
magazine."You can't assume someone will win just because their
song or their album was incredibly popular. Grammy voters are less concerned
with commercial success and more concerned with the work as a whole," she
said.Lamar, Drake and Gambino aren't the only nominees who will
be missing on Sunday night.Ariana Grande, with two nominations in the pop field, pulled
out of the show late last week after a dispute with producers over which songs
she would perform."This is live television and things happen up until the
minute the shows starts," said Neil Portnow, president of the Recording
Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards.Taylor Swift, who has just one nod for her best-selling 2017
album "Reputation", is filming in London. Actor Bradley Cooper is
also in London to attend the BAFTA film awards, while his "A Star is
Born" lead actress Lady Gaga takes the Grammy stage to perform record and
song of the year nominee "Shallow."Rapper 21 Savage, who is featured on Post Malone's record of
the year contender "Rockstar," will also be absent after he was
arrested in Atlanta last week on immigration violation charges.Sunday's show will include tributes to Diana Ross, to mark
her 75th birthday in March, and to Aretha Franklin, who died last August.The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS television
starting at 8 pm ET.
R&B singer Alicia Keys hosts a female-flavored Grammy
Awards show on Sunday featuring performances by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Miley
Cyrus, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton, but which risks being overshadowed by the
absence of some of music's most influential stars.The live ceremony in Los Angeles could see Cardi B take home
her first ever Grammy and potentially become the first rapper since 2004 to win
the coveted album of the year award for her "Invasion of Privacy."Yet Sunday's show, billed as music's biggest night, is going
ahead without leading nominees Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Childish Gambino, the
alter ego of actor Donald Glover.Their absence is seen as a snub by the three rappers for an
awards show that has shut hip-hop artists out of its top prizes for a decade,
despite rap's dominance as the biggest music genre in the United States.Only two albums by hip-hop artists have ever won the album
of the year Grammy - Lauryn Hill's "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill"
in 1999, and Outkast's "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" in 2004.Rappers Post Malone ("Beerbongs & Bentleys")
and the absent Drake's best-seller "Scorpion" are also vying for the
top prize. Janelle Monae's "Dirty Computer," country singer Kacey
Musgraves' "Golden Hour," eclectic musician Brandi Carlile's "By
The Way, I Forgive You," newcomer H.E.R's self-titled "H.E.R.",
and the soundtrack album to superhero movie "Black Panther," which
was produced by Lamar, round out the contenders for best album.Grammy organizers this year expanded the top four categories
- album, record, song of the year, and best new artist - to eight nominees from
five in a bid to diversify the contest.But the larger field makes predicting a winner harder than
usual."I don't think you can say anyone is a
front-runner," said Melinda Newman, West Coast editor of Billboard
magazine."You can't assume someone will win just because their
song or their album was incredibly popular. Grammy voters are less concerned
with commercial success and more concerned with the work as a whole," she
said.Lamar, Drake and Gambino aren't the only nominees who will
be missing on Sunday night.Ariana Grande, with two nominations in the pop field, pulled
out of the show late last week after a dispute with producers over which songs
she would perform."This is live television and things happen up until the
minute the shows starts," said Neil Portnow, president of the Recording
Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards.Taylor Swift, who has just one nod for her best-selling 2017
album "Reputation", is filming in London. Actor Bradley Cooper is
also in London to attend the BAFTA film awards, while his "A Star is
Born" lead actress Lady Gaga takes the Grammy stage to perform record and
song of the year nominee "Shallow."Rapper 21 Savage, who is featured on Post Malone's record of
the year contender "Rockstar," will also be absent after he was
arrested in Atlanta last week on immigration violation charges.Sunday's show will include tributes to Diana Ross, to mark
her 75th birthday in March, and to Aretha Franklin, who died last August.The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS television
starting at 8 pm ET.