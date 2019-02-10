عربي | كوردى
Cardi B goes for first Grammy win; Ariana Grande, Drake among no-shows
2019/02/10 | 18:25
R&B singer Alicia Keys hosts a female-flavored Grammy

Awards show on Sunday featuring performances by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Miley

Cyrus, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton, but which risks being overshadowed by the

absence of some of music's most influential stars.The live ceremony in Los Angeles could see Cardi B take home

her first ever Grammy and potentially become the first rapper since 2004 to win

the coveted album of the year award for her "Invasion of Privacy."Yet Sunday's show, billed as music's biggest night, is going

ahead without leading nominees Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Childish Gambino, the

alter ego of actor Donald Glover.Their absence is seen as a snub by the three rappers for an

awards show that has shut hip-hop artists out of its top prizes for a decade,

despite rap's dominance as the biggest music genre in the United States.Only two albums by hip-hop artists have ever won the album

of the year Grammy - Lauryn Hill's "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill"

in 1999, and Outkast's "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" in 2004.Rappers Post Malone ("Beerbongs & Bentleys")

and the absent Drake's best-seller "Scorpion" are also vying for the

top prize. Janelle Monae's "Dirty Computer," country singer Kacey

Musgraves' "Golden Hour," eclectic musician Brandi Carlile's "By

The Way, I Forgive You," newcomer H.E.R's self-titled "H.E.R.",

and the soundtrack album to superhero movie "Black Panther," which

was produced by Lamar, round out the contenders for best album.Grammy organizers this year expanded the top four categories

- album, record, song of the year, and best new artist - to eight nominees from

five in a bid to diversify the contest.But the larger field makes predicting a winner harder than

usual."I don't think you can say anyone is a

front-runner," said Melinda Newman, West Coast editor of Billboard

magazine."You can't assume someone will win just because their

song or their album was incredibly popular. Grammy voters are less concerned

with commercial success and more concerned with the work as a whole," she

said.Lamar, Drake and Gambino aren't the only nominees who will

be missing on Sunday night.Ariana Grande, with two nominations in the pop field, pulled

out of the show late last week after a dispute with producers over which songs

she would perform."This is live television and things happen up until the

minute the shows starts," said Neil Portnow, president of the Recording

Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards.Taylor Swift, who has just one nod for her best-selling 2017

album "Reputation", is filming in London. Actor Bradley Cooper is

also in London to attend the BAFTA film awards, while his "A Star is

Born" lead actress Lady Gaga takes the Grammy stage to perform record and

song of the year nominee "Shallow."Rapper 21 Savage, who is featured on Post Malone's record of

the year contender "Rockstar," will also be absent after he was

arrested in Atlanta last week on immigration violation charges.Sunday's show will include tributes to Diana Ross, to mark

her 75th birthday in March, and to Aretha Franklin, who died last August.The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS television

starting at 8 pm ET.

