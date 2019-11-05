Home › kurdistan 24 › UN Iraq envoy says bloodshed must stop, time for dialogue

UN Iraq envoy says bloodshed must stop, time for dialogue

2019/11/05 | 13:00



The UN representative notably visited the Tahrir Square in Baghdad last week “to engage” with demonstrators, a statement the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) published said.



Read More: 3 killed, 19 injured as Iraq protestors storm Iranian consulate in Karbala: Iraqi security



The demonstrators are calling for radical change in Iraq’s political system, which they say fails to address their needs, but, rather, serves the interests of a small governing elite.



The protests over the past month reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, including high levels of unemployment, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.



On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi called for an end to the nationwide protests, which he complained are affecting the country’s economy.



Read More: Iraqi PM calls for end to protests, citing damage to economy



