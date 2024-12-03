Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
Al Jazeera English
›
Videos
› Video | What is happening in Syria? | The Take
Video | What is happening in Syria? | The Take
Copy
2024-12-03 20:27:06 - From: Al Jazeera English
Related Topics
Video | Aid organisations operating at a great risk in Gaza
Video | Trump, DeSantis Attend Memorial For Three Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies Kil...
Video | Military helicopters fly over Seoul after martial law declaration | AFP
Video | LIVE: Pro-EU activists rally outside Georgian parliament for a sixth night
Video | Is the international rules-based order falling apart?
Video | 2024 Hurricane Season Caused Unbelievable Amount Of Economic Damage: AccuWeather
Video | Politicians playing 'Russian roulette with France's destiny', says Interior Minist...
Video | South Korean special forces enter parliament after martial law imposed