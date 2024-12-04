Kurdistan’s Asayish captures two ISIS members in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2024-12-04 00:51:05 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the AsayishDirectorate in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, announced the arrest of twoISIS terrorists in the Bani Maqan area, based on "precise"intelligence.

The directorate stated that onMonday night, Asayish forces apprehended the two individuals sought by theIraqi National Security Service under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

“The terrorists, who had previouslytaken part in multiple ISIS operations and armed attacks, attempted to flee tothe Bani Maqan area,” it confirmed. “However, the directorate's efforts andprecise coordination resulted in their capture and referral to justice.”

Earlier, the Asayish Directorateannounced the dismantling of a "dangerous" ISIS network tied to theso-called "Wilayat Kurdistan.” The operations reportedly targeted multipleareas, including Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Halabja, Rana, Shahrizor, as well asQaradagh, Sangaw, Zambar, Surda? mountains, and areas near Chamchamal andTaqtaq.

In 2014, ISIS seized vastterritories across Iraq and Syria under its then-leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi,who declared an Islamic caliphate from the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul,Nineveh’s provincial capital. This so-called caliphate extended across regionswith millions of inhabitants.

Although Iraq defeated ISISterritorially by 2017, the group continues to pose a significant threat. ISIShas adapted to its loss by shifting to insurgency tactics, using small, mobileunits that carry out attacks from remote, rugged areas, targeting Iraqisecurity forces, and maintaining a disruptive presence.