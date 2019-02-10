The final fight against ISIS

2019/02/10 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
At the height of their rule, the jihadists imposed their
brutal interpretation of extremist law on a territory roughly the size of
Britain. But separate military offensives in both countries,
including by the SDF, have since retaken the vast bulk of that
"caliphate".On Saturday, Bali said he expected the battle for the last
patch of ISIS territory to be over in days.The jihadists however retain a presence in Syria's vast
Badia desert, and have claimed a series of deadly attacks by sleeper cells in
SDF-held areas.Since December, more than 37,000 people, mostly wives and
children of jihadist fighters, have fled out into SDF-held areas, the
Observatory says.That figure includes some 3,400 suspected jihadists detained
by the SDF, according to the monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria for
its information.The SDF holds hundreds of foreigners accused of belonging to
the extremist group in its custody, as well as members of their families.They have urged Western governments to repatriate their
nationals, but politicians abroad have been reluctant.- US withdrawal -Relatives at home fear alleged foreign jihadists may end up
facing tough justice in Iraq instead, where Human Rights Watch warned they
could face "torture and unfair trials".The issue of jihadist repatriation has come into sharper
focus since the United States in December announced its military withdrawal
from Syria.That announcement has seen the Kurds warn they may struggle
to keep jihadists in jail, and pushed them to seek a new ally in the Damascus
regime to prevent a long threatened Turkish offensive.While the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have been
a key US ally in the fight against ISIS, Ankara views them as
"terrorists".Syria's Kurds have largely stayed out of the country's civil
war, instead building semi-autonomous institutions in northern and northeastern
regions they control.Syria's conflict has killed more than 360,000 people and
displaced millions since erupting eight years ago after a brutal crackdown of
anti-government protests.Rebels and jihadists seized large parts of the country in
the first years of the war.But President Bashar al-Assad's regime has made a military
comeback with Russian military support since 2015, and now holds almost
two-thirds of the country.SDF-held areas make up a third of the whole country, and
Damascus has repeatedly said it would eventually see them revert to government
control.
