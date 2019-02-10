عربي | كوردى
The final fight against ISIS
2019/02/10 | 18:25
At the height of their rule, the jihadists imposed their

brutal interpretation of extremist law on a territory roughly the size of

Britain. But separate military offensives in both countries,

including by the SDF, have since retaken the vast bulk of that

"caliphate".On Saturday, Bali said he expected the battle for the last

patch of ISIS territory to be over in days.The jihadists however retain a presence in Syria's vast

Badia desert, and have claimed a series of deadly attacks by sleeper cells in

SDF-held areas.Since December, more than 37,000 people, mostly wives and

children of jihadist fighters, have fled out into SDF-held areas, the

Observatory says.That figure includes some 3,400 suspected jihadists detained

by the SDF, according to the monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria for

its information.The SDF holds hundreds of foreigners accused of belonging to

the extremist group in its custody, as well as members of their families.They have urged Western governments to repatriate their

nationals, but politicians abroad have been reluctant.- US withdrawal -Relatives at home fear alleged foreign jihadists may end up

facing tough justice in Iraq instead, where Human Rights Watch warned they

could face "torture and unfair trials".The issue of jihadist repatriation has come into sharper

focus since the United States in December announced its military withdrawal

from Syria.That announcement has seen the Kurds warn they may struggle

to keep jihadists in jail, and pushed them to seek a new ally in the Damascus

regime to prevent a long threatened Turkish offensive.While the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have been

a key US ally in the fight against ISIS, Ankara views them as

"terrorists".Syria's Kurds have largely stayed out of the country's civil

war, instead building semi-autonomous institutions in northern and northeastern

regions they control.Syria's conflict has killed more than 360,000 people and

displaced millions since erupting eight years ago after a brutal crackdown of

anti-government protests.Rebels and jihadists seized large parts of the country in

the first years of the war.But President Bashar al-Assad's regime has made a military

comeback with Russian military support since 2015, and now holds almost

two-thirds of the country.SDF-held areas make up a third of the whole country, and

Damascus has repeatedly said it would eventually see them revert to government

control.

