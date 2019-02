The final fight against ISIS

2019/02/10 | 18:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-At the height of their rule, the jihadists imposed theirbrutal interpretation of extremist law on a territory roughly the size ofBritain. But separate military offensives in both countries,including by the SDF, have since retaken the vast bulk of that"caliphate".On Saturday, Bali said he expected the battle for the lastpatch of ISIS territory to be over in days.The jihadists however retain a presence in Syria's vastBadia desert, and have claimed a series of deadly attacks by sleeper cells inSDF-held areas.Since December, more than 37,000 people, mostly wives andchildren of jihadist fighters, have fled out into SDF-held areas, theObservatory says.That figure includes some 3,400 suspected jihadists detainedby the SDF, according to the monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria forits information.The SDF holds hundreds of foreigners accused of belonging tothe extremist group in its custody, as well as members of their families.They have urged Western governments to repatriate theirnationals, but politicians abroad have been reluctant.- US withdrawal -Relatives at home fear alleged foreign jihadists may end upfacing tough justice in Iraq instead, where Human Rights Watch warned theycould face "torture and unfair trials".The issue of jihadist repatriation has come into sharperfocus since the United States in December announced its military withdrawalfrom Syria.That announcement has seen the Kurds warn they may struggleto keep jihadists in jail, and pushed them to seek a new ally in the Damascusregime to prevent a long threatened Turkish offensive.While the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have beena key US ally in the fight against ISIS, Ankara views them as"terrorists".Syria's Kurds have largely stayed out of the country's civilwar, instead building semi-autonomous institutions in northern and northeasternregions they control.Syria's conflict has killed more than 360,000 people anddisplaced millions since erupting eight years ago after a brutal crackdown ofanti-government protests.Rebels and jihadists seized large parts of the country inthe first years of the war.But President Bashar al-Assad's regime has made a militarycomeback with Russian military support since 2015, and now holds almosttwo-thirds of the country.SDF-held areas make up a third of the whole country, andDamascus has repeatedly said it would eventually see them revert to governmentcontrol.