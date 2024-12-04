Genel Shares down 20% following Arbitration Ruling

2024-12-04 02:25:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Shares in Genel Energy closed down more than 20 percent on Tuesday, following the company's announcement on Monday that a British court has dismissed its claim for damages from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The company was seeking damages for its loss of the rights to develop the Bina Bawi and Miran […]

