2024-12-04 11:00:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil prices dropped as global oilprices remained stable.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 16 cents to $67.28 per barrel, and Basrah Mediumcrude by 16 cents, reaching $70.43 per barrel.

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.78 a barrel by 0440GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 14 cents, or 0.2%,to $70.08.