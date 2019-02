Bollywood movie premiering in Berlin highlights India's hip-hop scene

2019/02/10 | 19:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Actor Ranveer Singh said Indiacould be on the cusp of a musical revolution with the kind of Hindustani hip-hopthat is the subject of his new movie premiering at the Berlin Film Festival."Gully Boy",directed by India's Zoya Akhtar, tells the fictional tale of Murad (Singh), astudent who lives in a slum and ends up temporarily substituting for hisinjured father as chauffeur for a wealthy family.He discovers a talent forrapping and uses it to vent his anger about poverty and the chasm between richand poor, writing lines about babies cowering next to skyscrapers and wealthypeople's cars being big as poor people's homes."This film is somethingthat takes a genre of music that has essentially been underground in India sofar and brings it to the mainstream," Singh said."I want this to be thebeginning of something because I really think Hindustani hip-hop is arevolution. It's more than just music. It's a musical and socialrevolution," he said.Singh said he grew uplistening to rap music and it "feels amazing" to have recorded fivesongs for the film's soundtrack.The coming-of-age film depictsa young man who refuses to accept what his father has taught him - that hecannot afford big dreams and should get a stable office job - and who defiesclass conventions by secretly dating Safeena (Alia Bhatt), a doctor's daughter.Safeena is confident and violentlyattacks potential love rivals while Murad is a more sensitive and reservedcharacter."Traditionally our filmsand gender dynamics are structured very differently," Singh said. "Sothat's an aspect of our film that we're very proud of."He said he initially wanted tobecome an actor to be a virtuous hero with big muscles who beats other men upand stands up for what is right, but Akhtar had brought out a part of him onscreen that was usually reserved for his friends and family."Zoya kind of very literallyand metaphorically peels away all of those layers to kind of tap into a veryreal, very authentic side of me ... a little bit more quiet, more reserved,more introverted and more internally feeling sensitive, vulnerable," hesaid.The movie - shot in Mumbai -features slum dwellers picking through rubbish, abandoned children preparingdrugs to earn their keep and homes made from corrugated iron alongside wealthyIndians attending posh parties, modern skyscrapers and a group ofcamera-wielding British tourists visiting a slum.It is one of around 400 films screening at this year's Berlinalefestival, which runs until Feb. 17.