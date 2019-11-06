Home › kurdistan 24 › Iraqi security use live rounds to disperse protestors in Baghdad, witnesses say

Iraqi security use live rounds to disperse protestors in Baghdad, witnesses say

2019/11/06 | 12:10



According to witnesses in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, security forces opened fire on protesters, shooting in the air to disperse people gathered on the Shuhada bridge, Reuters reported.



There were no reports of casualties.



However, at least 13 people were killed on Tuesday during nationwide protests, which have engulfed central and southern Iraqi provinces since the beginning of October.



Demonstrators are calling for radical change in Iraq’s political system, which they say fails to address their needs, but, rather, serves the interests of a small governing elite.



The protests over the past month reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, including high levels of unemployment, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.



On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi called for an end to the nationwide protests, which he complained are affecting the country’s economy.



Read More: Iraqi PM calls for end to protests, citing damage to economy



Demonstrators have used tires, stones, and metals to block the main entrance to Iraq’s main Gulf port, Umm Qasr, which receives imports of grain, vegetable oils, and sugar shipments and is one of the most significant ports in Iraq.



