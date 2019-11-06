Home › kurdistan 24 › Kuwait provides over 30,000 cases of food to refugees, IDPs in Kurdistan Region: BCF

Kuwait provides over 30,000 cases of food to refugees, IDPs in Kurdistan Region: BCF

2019/11/06 | 13:20



As part of an ongoing project, the International Islamic Charity Organization in Kuwait has sent 34,746 parcels of food to be distributed among displacement camps in the autonomous Kurdish region, Musa Ahmed, head of the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), said during a press conference on Wednesday.



“We thank Kuwait for the help it has provided to the Kurdistan Region to assist the refugees and IDPs,” Ahmed told reporters.



“The project is worth over one million dollars and includes 34,746 parcels of food for nine displacement camps in Duhok, Erbil, and Sulaimani provinces,” he added.



The aid will be sent to 17,373 families, which include 86,865 refugees, Ahmed said.



“The packages will provide enough food for each family for one month, and we plan to continue this project in the coming months.”



Since its inception, the BCF has pledged to provide for those in need in the region and those who have sought safety in the Kurdistan Region, Ahmed said.



Over the past few years, the Kurdistan Region has been home to 1.8 million IDPs and refugees who fled from Syria and other parts of Iraq to escape the Islamic State’s threat. Nearly four million Iraqis were displaced when the terror group emerged in northern Iraq in mid-2014.



Responding to a question from Kurdistan 24 regarding further help from the international community to provide assistance to displaced persons, Ahmed called on aid groups to resume their support.



“We want to remind the world that there are still about one million refugees and IDPs in the Kurdistan Region,” he said. “We have 39 camps in the Kurdistan Region full of people who need help.”



Related Article: Over 14,000 Syrian refugees arrived in Kurdistan Region since October: KRG



BCF is one of the most active humanitarian NGOs in Kurdistan that often provides a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons and refugees.



The organization was founded in 2005 and strives to honor the great legacy of Malla Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdish Liberation Movement and influencer of the contemporary Kurdish nation.



(Additional reporting by Zardasht Hame) (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A charity organization in Kuwait has provided over 30,000 packages of food to refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Kurdistan Region.As part of an ongoing project, the International Islamic Charity Organization in Kuwait has sent 34,746 parcels of food to be distributed among displacement camps in the autonomous Kurdish region, Musa Ahmed, head of the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), said during a press conference on Wednesday.“We thank Kuwait for the help it has provided to the Kurdistan Region to assist the refugees and IDPs,” Ahmed told reporters.“The project is worth over one million dollars and includes 34,746 parcels of food for nine displacement camps in Duhok, Erbil, and Sulaimani provinces,” he added.The aid will be sent to 17,373 families, which include 86,865 refugees, Ahmed said.“The packages will provide enough food for each family for one month, and we plan to continue this project in the coming months.”Since its inception, the BCF has pledged to provide for those in need in the region and those who have sought safety in the Kurdistan Region, Ahmed said.Over the past few years, the Kurdistan Region has been home to 1.8 million IDPs and refugees who fled from Syria and other parts of Iraq to escape the Islamic State’s threat. Nearly four million Iraqis were displaced when the terror group emerged in northern Iraq in mid-2014.Responding to a question from Kurdistan 24 regarding further help from the international community to provide assistance to displaced persons, Ahmed called on aid groups to resume their support.“We want to remind the world that there are still about one million refugees and IDPs in the Kurdistan Region,” he said. “We have 39 camps in the Kurdistan Region full of people who need help.”Related Article: Over 14,000 Syrian refugees arrived in Kurdistan Region since October: KRGBCF is one of the most active humanitarian NGOs in Kurdistan that often provides a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons and refugees.The organization was founded in 2005 and strives to honor the great legacy of Malla Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdish Liberation Movement and influencer of the contemporary Kurdish nation.(Additional reporting by Zardasht Hame)