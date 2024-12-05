Tabaqchali: Corporate Earnings Growth Underpins Iraq Market Rally

2024-12-05 05:20:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Market Marks a Milestone, Closing at an All-time High The market, as measured by the Rabee Securities U. S. Dollar Equity Index (RSISX USD Index), was 2.9%, […]

