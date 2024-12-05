Iraqi Start-Up Eduba

2024-12-05 05:20:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi edtech startup Eduba has reportedly been acquired by a major Iraqi ISP. According to a report from Tajarib, the company was sold for "an undisclosed seven-figure amount"; details of the acquiring company were not disclosed. In 2021, the company was one of nine business start-ups chosen for the second cohort of […]

