Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Shafaq News/ Oil prices were mostly stable on Thursday ahead of an OPEC+meeting later in the day, with investors waiting to see what the producer groupwould do next on supply cuts while also monitoring geopolitical tension in theMiddle East.

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.08%, to $72.37 a barrel by 0400GMT, while U.S. crude futures were at $68.61 a barrel, up 7 cents, or 0.10%.

Both benchmarks fell nearly 2% on Wednesday. A single bank sold a largevolume of U.S. oil futures contracts in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, aperson with direct knowledge of the matter said, pushing prices down.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies inOPEC+ are likely to extend their latest round of oil production cuts by atleast three months from January when it meets online at 1100 GMT on Thursday,OPEC+ sources told Reuters, to provide additional support for the oil market.

OPEC+ has been looking to phase out supply cuts through next year.

"Market participants are closely watching to see if OPEC+ willfocus on bolstering prices by extending production cuts, or opt to defend itsshare of the global crude oil market by easing those cuts," said SatoruYoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

"The OPEC+ decision may prompt a short-term reaction, but the oilmarket is likely to rise by year-end on expectations of a U.S. economicrecovery under the Trump administration and ongoing Middle East tensions,"he said.

For now, the uncertainty kept prices from recovering.

"As the production decision from OPEC+ awaits, there may be somede-risking as some investors price for the scenario that OPEC+ maydisappoint," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

"I think it has become somewhat clear that OPEC+ hands are tied,and with a potential increase in oil production from a Trump Administrationcoming 2025, their aim to prop up prices may be more challenging," Yeapadded.

A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles last week alsoprovided some support to prices.

U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refiners rampedup operations, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. Gasoline anddistillate stockpiles rose by more than expected during the week.

In the Middle East, Lebanon's Hezbollah has been significantly degradedmilitarily by Israel, but the Iran-backed group will likely try to rebuild itsstockpiles and forces and pose a long-term threat to the U.S. and its regionalallies, four sources briefed on updated U.S. intelligence told Reuters.

Israel said on Tuesday it would return to war with Hezbollah if theirtruce collapses and that its attacks would go deeper into Lebanon and targetthe state itself.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's Middle East envoy has travelled to Qatar andIsrael to kick-start the U.S. president-elect's diplomatic push to help reach aGaza ceasefire and hostage release deal before he takes office on Jan. 20, asource briefed on the talks told Reuters.

