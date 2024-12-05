Iraq News Now

Basrah crude prices rise as global oil climbs

2024-12-05 10:00:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Thursday, the price of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oil rose, mirroringthe global oil prices.

Basrah Heavyincreased by $1.63 to $68.91 per barrel, while Basrah Medium also climbed by $1.63to $72.06 per barrel.

The pricehike comes ahead of an upcoming OPEC meeting, with investors closely watchingthe discussions and monitoring the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

By 04:00 GMT,Brent crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.08%, to $72.37 a barrel, while US WestTexas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures rose 7 cents, or 0.10% to $68.61 abarrel.

