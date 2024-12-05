Behind closed doors: Iraqi PM's security plan amid developments in Syria

2024-12-05 13:05:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' al-Sudani's appearancebefore Parliament on December 4 highlighted the country’s growing concerns overregional security, with lawmakers focusing on the potential fallout fromSyria’s instability. the government signals its readiness to take decisiveaction to safeguard national security.

Al- Sudani Attends Parliamentary Session

On Wednesday, December 4, Prime Minister al-Sudani arrived at theParliament building, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign MinisterFuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammad Tamim,and Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, for a session that was closed tothe public.

Later, al-Sudani's office issued a statement saying the Prime Ministerreviewed the government policies and measures taken to address regionalchallenges and developments since the October 7, 2023 events, along withproposed budget plans and the implementation of the government program.

However, sources indicated that the session focused primarily onsecurity issues.

Jawad al-Ghazali, a lawmaker from the State of Law coalition, statedthat the Prime Minister addressed border security, and the deployment andreadiness of military units, including security forces and the PopularMobilization Forces.

Regarding the deployment of Iraqi forces to Syria, al-Ghazali toldShafaq News that al-Sudani did not mention this issue during the session,adding that the Syrian government had not requested Iraq's assistance, but thatIraq would respond if such a request were made.

As discussions on border security intensified, experts weighed in onIraq’s proactive measures to prevent potential spillover from Syria’s ongoingconflict.

Border Security And Iraq's Preparedness

Aref al-Hamami, a lawmaker from the State of Law coalition led by Nourial-Maliki, stated that one of the key points discussed during Prime Ministeral-Sudani's visit to Parliament was Iraq's security situation in light of theevents in Syria and the security measures along the border. “Parliamentarymembers also raised concerns with the Prime Minister on this issue.”

Security expert Haitham al-Khazali stressed the importance ofal-Sudani’s appearance in Parliament at this critical time, noting thatdiscussions between the Prime Minister and lawmakers reflect the “integrationof the legislative and executive branches.”

“Iraq is leading diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions, havinginitiated talks with Turkiye and other countries involved in Syrian affairs. Asummit may be held in Baghdad in the near future to address these matters.” Herevealed to Shafaq News.

Moreover, he warned that a deterioration of the situation in Syria couldaffect Iraq’s internal security, with the potential for terrorist groups in Syriato repeat the 2014 ISIS experience in Iraq. Al-Khazali stressed the need for“comprehensive political, diplomatic, and even military measures, with Iraqready to send forces to Syria if necessary to protect its national security.”

On the other hand, Political analyst Abbas al-Jubouri suggested that thePrime Minister’s visit to Parliament aimed to clarify Iraq's securitycapabilities in the face of potential threats.

“Iraq’s security is closely tied to Syria’s, given their shared border,therefore, to avoid any escalation on the Iraqi side, the country hasimplemented several measures, including a three-meter-high fence with barbedwire, an earthen berm, and a three-meter-wide trench. Additional military unitshave been deployed to secure the border and prevent armed groups from enteringIraq.” He explained to Shafaq News.

Al-Jubouri said that Iraq is pursuing two key strategies: securing itsexternal borders and monitoring potential sleeper cells within Iraq that mightexploit the current situation.