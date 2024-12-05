CBI auctions +$295 million on Thursday

2024-12-05 16:10:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surged to $295 million in the currency auction on Thursday.

According to an official statement by the Bank, the CBI sold $295,719,844 during today's auction.

The Bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers, while the rate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

Most dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $281,169,844 representing 95% of the total amount, compared to cash sales, which amounted to $14,550,000

Notably, only one bank purchased cash dollars, while 15 banks fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total number of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 19 companies.