Kurdish President Barzani hosts Italian consul, highlights strong ties

2024-12-05 16:35:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region,Nechirvan Barzani, received Italian Consul General Michele Camerota on theoccasion of the completion of his tenure.

During the meeting, Barzani expressed his gratitude andappreciation for Camerota's efforts in “strengthening and expanding relationswith the Kurdistan Region,” wishing him success in his new mission.

For his part, the Italian consul thanked President Barzani and theKurdistan Region authorities for their ongoing support, highlighting Italy'sdesire to “strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation with the Region.”