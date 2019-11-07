Home › Relief Web › Iraq: Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on demonstrations in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

Iraq: Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on demonstrations in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

2019/11/07



Country: Iraq







The Secretary-General expresses his serious concern over the rising number of deaths and injuries during the ongoing demonstrations in Iraq. Reports of the continued use of live ammunition against demonstrators are disturbing.







The Secretary-General urges all actors to refrain from violence and to investigate all acts of violence seriously. He renews his appeal for meaningful dialogue between the Government and demonstrators.



