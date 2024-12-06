Kirkuk's environmental crisis: rising concerns over oil industry's impact

2024-12-06 10:35:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kirkuk, a historic oil hub in Iraq, is now facing an environmental crisisfueled by decades of unregulated oil extraction and processing. The persistentgas odor haunting the outskirts of Kirkuk has left residents not only concernedbut also questioning the long-term implications for their health and theenvironment.

CitizensVoice Concerns

Residentsfrequently protest against the recurring foul odors, particularly the gases andunpleasant smells emanating from the northern parts of the province, where theoil wells operated by the North Oil Company are located.

HusseinAdel, a resident of Kirkuk, told Shafaq News Agency that the city had recentlyexperienced a surge in the smell of gas, which he attributed to activities atthe oil refineries and facilities of the North Oil Company.

"Theseodors are polluting Kirkuk’s environment," Adel said, emphasizing theproximity of the affected areas to oil wells. He added that "oil companiesshould take responsibility by supporting environmental initiatives andincreasing green spaces."

Whileresidents express their frustrations, officials have zeroed in on the North OilCompany as the primary source of the problem.

North OilCompany: The Major Polluter

TheDirectorate of Environment in Kirkuk has identified the North Oil Company (NOC)as the region’s largest polluter, responsible for 80% of the environmentalcontamination in the area.

Ali Ezzedin,the Directorate’s head, told Shafaq News Agency, "The North Oil Companyburns associated gas, releasing harmful emissions into the atmosphere."

Ezzedinelaborated that “the company operates around 28 oil fields equipped with gasflaring towers. These towers, lacking proper filtration systems, fail to meetenvironmental standards.”

"Theassociated gas, instead of being burned, could be used for power generation andother productive purposes," he explained, adding, "If properlymanaged, this could significantly reduce environmental risks in Kirkuk.Unfortunately, the company has yet to adopt these measures."

Incomparison, he noted that the North Gas Company (NGC) adheres to environmentalregulations and is less polluting than the North Oil Company.

Oil Valley:Formation and Consequences

The OilValley, a 10-kilometer-long land depression originating from the NOC, hasbecome a dumping ground for the company’s daily production waste. It channelsaround 150,000 barrels of waste each day, stretching from Kirkuk towardsSaladin province.

Environmentalexpert Salam Jameel highlighted the damaging impact of oil operations on localwaterways.

Speaking toShafaq News Agency, Jameel explained, "The water used for injecting oilwells, mixed with black crude oil, is discharged into a river that flowsthrough the Oil Valley.

This wasteaccumulates in areas southwest of Kirkuk, creating large oil-laden watersurfaces."

The OilValley runs parallel to Kirkuk-Dibis Road, extending to the subdistrict ofYaychi and beyond, ultimately reaching areas near al-Multaqa. The waste, oftenoil-laden, gathers in stagnant pools, posing long-term environmentalchallenges.

The blackcrude oil discharged into the Oil Valley is one of the significant pollutants.This waste, a mixture of crude oil and water used during extraction, cannot berefined or added to production.

Jameel notedthat NOC employs a method called "water injection into wells,"commonly known as water flooding, to enhance the recovery of oil from areservoir by maintaining or increasing pressure and displacing oil towardsproduction wells.

Previously,the company used around 60,000 barrels of water daily, but this figure has nowsurpassed one million barrels due to ongoing field development.

Theenvironmental costs of these operations also have far-reaching economicimplications.

EconomicImplications and Future Solutions

Economicexpert Ali Khalil criticized oil companies in Kirkuk for failing to installfiltration systems on extraction towers, which exacerbate environmentaldegradation. He highlighted Iraq’s ambitious plans to halt gas flaring entirelyby 2028.

"Byending gas flaring, Iraq can significantly reduce emissions and harness thisenergy for power generation and industrial development," Khalil explained.

Khalil notedthat “Iraq's utilization rate of associated gas rose from 51% in 2022 to over65% in 2023, driven by collaborative projects with global companies. Withreserves exceeding 145 billion barrels of oil and over 130 trillion cubic feetof confirmed gas reserves, Iraq aims to enhance its global standing in energyproduction while addressing environmental challenges.”

“The NorthOil Company, under a new contract with British Petroleum (BP), is expected toinstall filtration systems on its towers and establish a central processingplant. This initiative could transform gas currently burned into electricity,creating a sustainable energy solution for the region.”

Kirkuk’s oilreserves, estimated at 10-13 billion barrels, represent 12% of Iraq’s totalreserves. However, this wealth comes with environmental costs. As key fieldslike Baba Gurgur, Khabbaz, and Bai Hassan operate at reduced capacities, theenvironmental toll of decades-long unregulated practices continues to rise.

Experts andofficials agree that without immediate intervention, Kirkuk’s environmentalcrisis will worsen, impacting not only local ecosystems but also public healthand economic stability.