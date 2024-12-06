Middle East crisis live: thousands of people flee Homs in central Syria as rebel forces push on

2024-12-06 11:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Rebels have captured key cities of Aleppo and Hama, dealing blows to president Bashar al-Assad 14 years after protests erupted across Syria

Thousands of people fled the central Syrian city of Homs overnight and into Friday morning, a war monitor and residents said, as rebel forces sought to push their lightning offensive against government forces further south.

They have already captured the key cities of Aleppo in the north and Hama in the centre, dealing successive devastating blows to president Bashar al-Assad, nearly 14 years after protests against him erupted across Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of sources in Syria, said 826 people, mostly combatants but also including 111 civilians, have been killed in the country since the violence erupted last week. It marks the most intense fighting since 2020 in the civil war sparked by the repression of pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Iran says it conducted a successful space launch, the latest for its program the west alleges improves Tehran’s ballistic missile programme. Iran conducted the launch using its Simorgh programme, a satellite-carrying rocket that had seen a series of failed launches. The launch took place at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province. There was no immediate independent confirmation Friday the launch was successful.

Iraqi foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, will meet his Syrian and Iranian counterparts on Friday to discuss the situation in Syria, the Iraqi state news agency said on Thursday.

A Hamas official said on Thursday that international mediators have resumed negotiating with the militant group and Israel over a ceasefire in Gaza, and that he was hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war was within reach. Ceasefire negotiations were halted last month when Qatar suspended talks with mediators from Egypt and the US because of frustration over a lack of progress between Israel and Hamas.

Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has said that he plans to hold talks on Friday with Turkish and Iranian officials on the situation in Syria. On Thursday, Lavrov said Moscow was “very much concerned” with a recent escalation of violence in Syria.

Continue reading...