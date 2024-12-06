Iraq News Now

Syria rebel leader says goal is to overthrow Assad

Rebel forces pressing a lightning offensive in Syria aim to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad's rule, their Islamist leader said in an interview published on Friday.

The Islamist-led rebels were at the gates of Syria's Homs, a war monitor said, after wresting other key cities from government control.

In little over a week, the offensive has seen Syria's second city Aleppo and strategically located Hama fall from President Bashar al-Assad's control for the first time since the civil war began in 2011.

